Mark G. McIntosh, project manager in the Regulatory Division Technical Services Branch, and Katie Alston, biologist in the same branch, create a perimeter for a vegetation plot March 18, 2022, while training near J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. They support regulatory permitting actions at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7107527 VIRIN: 220318-A-EO110-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.1 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship [Image 9 of 9], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.