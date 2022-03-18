Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Mark G. McIntosh, project manager in the Regulatory Division Technical Services Branch, and Katie Alston, biologist in the same branch, create a perimeter for a vegetation plot March 18, 2022, while training near J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. They support regulatory permitting actions at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Regulatory Division. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7107527
    VIRIN: 220318-A-EO110-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.1 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Soil
    Training
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    Regulatory Division
    Vegetation Plot

