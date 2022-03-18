Regulatory Division facilitates environmental stewardship

Mark G. McIntosh, project manager in the Regulatory Division Technical Services Branch, Katie Alston (Center), biologist in the same branch, and Sammy Iskrzycki, biologist in the Regulatory Division West Branch, check for hydrology indicators at a soil point on a vegetation plot March 18, 2022, while training near J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

