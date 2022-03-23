44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Graeser, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, prepares an F-15C Eagle for flight as part of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

