U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Graeser, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, prepares an F-15C Eagle for flight as part of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7106671
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-LQ965-0083
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
