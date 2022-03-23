44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

A crew chief assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron prepares an F-15C Eagle for departure on the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 23, 2022. The aircraft arrived in Fukuoka for the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.23.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP