    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, departs for his aircraft on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, as part of the Tsuiki Air Base Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. During the TATR, JASDF and U.S. Pilots assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron conducted training in air to increase bilateral interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7106662
    VIRIN: 220323-F-LQ965-0072
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamKadena #Kadena #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #ATR

