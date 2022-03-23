Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 25 of 28]

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, hands his flight bag to Airman 1st Class Samuel Graeser, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, before flight during the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:08
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
