44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, hands his flight bag to Airman 1st Class Samuel Graeser, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, before flight during the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|03.23.2022
|03.24.2022 02:08
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
