44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, tests his gear on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan in preparation for flight as part of the Tsuiki Air Base Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. During the TATR, JASDF and U.S. Pilots assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron conducted training in air to increase bilateral interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

