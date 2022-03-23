U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew “Fizz” Faciszewski, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, heads out to the flightline on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan to participate in the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 23, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:08 Photo ID: 7106666 VIRIN: 220323-F-LQ965-0077 Resolution: 2928x1952 Size: 2.65 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.