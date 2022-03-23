44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, and Capt. Andrew “Fizz” Faciszewski, 44th Fighter Squadron pilots, dons their gear on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan in preparation for flight, March 23, 2022. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March, 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

