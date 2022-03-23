Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 14 of 28]

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph “Crush” Asenuga, and Capt. Andrew “Fizz” Faciszewski, 44th Fighter Squadron pilots, dons their gear on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan in preparation for flight, March 23, 2022. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March, 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:09
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    #TeamKadena #Kadena #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #ATR

