Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 13 of 28]

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aquille Swift, Squadron Aviation Resource Management noncommissioned officer in charge picks up flight plans from two Japan Air Self-Defense Force members on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2022. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March, 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:09
    Photo ID: 7106658
    VIRIN: 220323-F-LQ965-0061
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training
    44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ATR

    TAGS

    #TeamKadena #Kadena #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #ATR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT