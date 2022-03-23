44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aquille Swift, Squadron Aviation Resource Management noncommissioned officer in charge picks up flight plans from two Japan Air Self-Defense Force members on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2022. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March, 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

