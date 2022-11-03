Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Firefighting

    Aerial Firefighting

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Crew member assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, coordinates with pilots while refilling the Bambi bucket, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 11, 2022. It’s the crew members duty to inform the pilot if they are too close to the surface of the water. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022
    Photo ID: 7101575
    VIRIN: 220311-A-OT114-1772
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Blackhawk
    Target
    Helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

