Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial Firefighting [Image 4 of 10]

    Aerial Firefighting

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, release water over fires from the Bambi bucket, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members and pilots coordinate in preparation of releasing the water. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7101571
    VIRIN: 220310-A-OT114-1314
    Resolution: 5171x3344
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting
    Aerial Firefighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Korea
    Helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT