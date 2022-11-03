Aerial Firefighting

Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, prepare to attach the Bambi bucket sling harness to UH-60 Blackhawk, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 11, 2022. Crew members ensure the sling tow pintle is properly secured before each flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

