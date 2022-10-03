Soldier assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, prepares to attach a Bambi bucket sling harness to CH-47 Chinook, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members ensure the sling tow pintle is properly secured before each flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:29
|Photo ID:
|7101568
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-OT114-1180
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT