Aerial Firefighting

Soldier assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, prepares to release the water from the Bambi bucket, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members observe when to release the water through an open floor observation panel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

