The CH-47 Chinook and UH60 Blackhawk refill Bambi, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 11, 2022. Crew members and pilots refill the Bambi buckets from the Kach’ang reservoir five miles outside the city of Daegu. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7101576
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-OT114-1868
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT