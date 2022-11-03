Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10]

    Aerial Firefighting

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/US Combined Division, remove the Bambi bucket sling harness from the Ch-47 Chinook, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 11, 2022. Crew members ensure the sling tow pintle is properly secured before each flight. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7101577
    VIRIN: 220311-A-OT114-2209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    Korea
    Helicopter
    Army
    Aviation
    Asia Pacific

