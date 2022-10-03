Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Firefighting

    Aerial Firefighting

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The CH-47 Chinook Bambi bucket hangs several meters below the helicopter, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members and pilots release and fill the Bambi bucket repeatedly to assist in putting out the fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    by SPC Oscar Toscano

