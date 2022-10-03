Aerial Firefighting

The CH-47 Chinook Bambi bucket hangs several meters below the helicopter, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members and pilots release and fill the Bambi bucket repeatedly to assist in putting out the fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR