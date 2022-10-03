The CH-47 Chinook Bambi bucket hangs several meters below the helicopter, USAG Daegu-Carroll, March 10, 2022. Crew members and pilots release and fill the Bambi bucket repeatedly to assist in putting out the fires. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7101570
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-OT114-1414
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
This work, Aerial Firefighting [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
