U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers from the 18th Mechanized Division fire an M240 machine gun during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 13:13 Photo ID: 7100537 VIRIN: 220315-M-LT196-1059 Resolution: 6818x4548 Size: 2.8 MB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.