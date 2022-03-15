U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers from the 18th Mechanized Division fire an M240 machine gun during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7100537
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-LT196-1059
|Resolution:
|6818x4548
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
