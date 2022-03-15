A U.S Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and a Polish soldier from the 18th Mechanized Division engage targets during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to enhance its readiness and strengthen the NATO Alliance
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7100538
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-LT196-1109
|Resolution:
|6747x4500
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT