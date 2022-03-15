Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies

A U.S Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and a Polish soldier from the 18th Mechanized Division engage targets during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to enhance its readiness and strengthen the NATO Alliance

