Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies

A Polish soldier assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division fires an M240 machine gun as a Paratroopers coaches him during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The combined forces continue to work together alongside to improve tactical training and increase interoperability across all domains.

