Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division engage targets during a combined live-fire training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland at the invitation of our Polish Allies to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.

