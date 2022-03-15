A Polish soldier from the 18th Mechanized Division fires an M249 light machine gun during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The 82nd Airborne division is deployed to Poland to train and operate alongside their Allies to improve tactical training and increase interoperability across all domains.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7100536
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-LT196-1057
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT