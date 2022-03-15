A Paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepares ammunition for an M240-B machine gun during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The training event allowed U.S. Paratroopers and their Polish Allies to continue to build on their interoperability. The 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland since deploying this past February is to assure our NATO Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7100532
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-LT196-1012
|Resolution:
|6906x4606
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT