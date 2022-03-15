Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 2 of 7]

    Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Polish soldier assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division engages targets during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The training event allowed U.S. Paratroopers and their Polish Allies to continue to build on their interoperability. The 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland since deploying this past February is to assure our NATO Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

