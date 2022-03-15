Live fire range training alongside our Polish Allies

A Polish soldier assigned to the 18th Mechanized Division engages targets during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15. The training event allowed U.S. Paratroopers and their Polish Allies to continue to build on their interoperability. The 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland since deploying this past February is to assure our NATO Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

