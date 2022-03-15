Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, commander, high-fives a Big Hoopla STEM Challenge competitor after he made a basket March 15, 2022, during halftime of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament opener between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena. The Air Force was also represented at the event by Airmen displaying a large American flag, the Wright-Patt Honor Guard and a soloist singing the national anthem during the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

