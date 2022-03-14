Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, acknowledges the applause as he is introduced during halftime of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena. Miller encouraged and congratulated kids taking part in the Big Hoopla STEM Challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7096323
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-JW079-2162
|Resolution:
|2438x3000
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 14 of 14], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT