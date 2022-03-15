Airmen and the Honor Guard from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, take part in the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|03.15.2022
|03.17.2022 00:31
|7096326
|220315-F-JW079-2182
|3000x2232
|2.76 MB
|DAYTON, OH, US
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|1
|0
This work, Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 14 of 14], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
