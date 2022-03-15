Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 10 of 14]

    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Christin Foley, Air Force Band of Flight, sings the national anthem March 15, 2022, during the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena as Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base display a large American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 00:31
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Championship
    88th ABW
    March Madness
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing

