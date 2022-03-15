Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 13 of 14]

    Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen watch as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s De’Lazarus Keys attempts a basket against Texas Southern’s Brison Gresham in the first game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament March 15, 2022, at University of Dayton Arena. Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in the opening ceremony and received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 00:31
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
