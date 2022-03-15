Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Airmen watch as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s De’Lazarus Keys attempts a basket against Texas Southern’s Brison Gresham in the first game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament March 15, 2022, at University of Dayton Arena. Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in the opening ceremony and received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

