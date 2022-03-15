Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, commander, looks on as a Big Hoopla STEM Challenge competitor attempts a basket March 15, 2022, during halftime of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament opener between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena. The Air Force was also represented at the event by Airmen displaying a large American flag, the Wright-Patt Honor Guard and a soloist singing the national anthem during the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 00:31
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
