Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, prepare to carry a large American flag onto the floor at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2022, for the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Air Force was also represented at the event by the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and an Air Force Band of Flight soloist singing the national anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 00:31 Photo ID: 7096324 VIRIN: 220315-F-JW079-2178 Resolution: 2141x3000 Size: 2.07 MB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 14 of 14], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.