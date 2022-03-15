Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, prepare to carry a large American flag onto the floor at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2022, for the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Air Force was also represented at the event by the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard and an Air Force Band of Flight soloist singing the national anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 00:31
|Photo ID:
|7096324
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-JW079-2178
|Resolution:
|2141x3000
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener [Image 14 of 14], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT