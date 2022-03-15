Wright-Patt and Air Force take part in NCAA Tournament Opener

Master Sgt. Christin Foley, Air Force Band of Flight, sings the national anthem March 15, 2022, during the opening ceremony of the first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at University of Dayton Arena. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was also represented at the event by Airmen displaying a large American flag and the Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022
Location: DAYTON, OH, US