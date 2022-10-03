Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 8 of 8]

    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky King, 6th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems (RFTS) technician, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. Jonsson visited the 6th CS RFTS unit to view their mission-critical capabilities and methods on how they support the 6th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

