6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristopher Barton, 6th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems base transmission supervisor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. Jonsson visited the 6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems unit to view their mission-critical capabilities and methods on how they support the 6th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

