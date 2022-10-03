6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Communication Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems (RFTS) unit converse with U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, during a unit visit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. RFTS technicians ensure the functionality of base communications by maintaining antenna systems, tuners and transmission lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

