6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airman Elijah Brand, 6th Communication Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems (RFTS) technician, mounts an antenna on a CTM-15 Antenna Mast at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. RFTS technicians deploy, sustain, troubleshoot and repair antenna systems, tuners and transmission lines to ensure the functionality of base communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

