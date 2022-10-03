U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, visits with Radio Frequency Transmission Systems (RFTS) technicians assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March. 10, 2022. RFTS technicians deploy, sustain, troubleshoot and repair antenna systems, tuners and transmission lines to ensure the functionality of base communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7088441 VIRIN: 220310-F-TE518-0025 Resolution: 6866x4904 Size: 14.49 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.