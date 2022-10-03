Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 6 of 8]

    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, visits with Radio Frequency Transmission Systems (RFTS) technicians assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March. 10, 2022. RFTS technicians deploy, sustain, troubleshoot and repair antenna systems, tuners and transmission lines to ensure the functionality of base communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7088442
    VIRIN: 220310-F-TE518-0029
    Resolution: 6958x4970
    Size: 14.37 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    MacDill
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Readiness

