    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 2 of 8]

    6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradley Carson, 6th Communication Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems technician, installs a grounding cable at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. Grounding cables are installed near CTM-15 Antenna Masts to prevent potential lighting interference with ground to air communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7088437
    VIRIN: 220310-F-TE518-0012
    Resolution: 6852x4894
    Size: 16.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Communications
    MacDill
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Readiness

