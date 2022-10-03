U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradley Carson, 6th Communication Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems technician, installs a grounding cable at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. Grounding cables are installed near CTM-15 Antenna Masts to prevent potential lighting interference with ground to air communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7088437
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-TE518-0012
|Resolution:
|6852x4894
|Size:
|16.99 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
