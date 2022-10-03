U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives a coin to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky King, 6th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems technician, at MacDill Air Force, Base, Florida, March 10, 2022. Air Mobility Command nominated King for this year’s Noncommissioned Officers Association Military Vanguard Award for helping victims of a vehicle collision receive medical treatment in a timely manner. The Military Vanguard Award is given annually to one service member from each service branch for acts of heroism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7088443 VIRIN: 220310-F-TE518-0034 Resolution: 7952x4473 Size: 11.28 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th CS Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists showcase capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.