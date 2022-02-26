388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II maintainer assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, inspects an aircraft prior to takeoff at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. During the operations out of Romania, the aircraft will complete a range of air-to-air training maneuvers with NATO Allies to strengthen interoperability and enhance communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022
Location: FETESTI, RO