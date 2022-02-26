A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II maintainer assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, inspects an aircraft prior to takeoff at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. During the operations out of Romania, the aircraft will complete a range of air-to-air training maneuvers with NATO Allies to strengthen interoperability and enhance communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7068660
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-FW957-1046
|Resolution:
|7473x4982
|Size:
|18.88 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT