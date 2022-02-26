A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah,takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. The partnerships with our European and NATO allies have never been stronger and purposeful as we work collectively to ensure the security of NATO’s border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7068659
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-FW957-1098
|Resolution:
|4726x3151
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|FETESTI, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
