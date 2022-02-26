388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah,takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. The partnerships with our European and NATO allies have never been stronger and purposeful as we work collectively to ensure the security of NATO’s border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

