388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II maintainers assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepare to launch a jet at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. NATO allied nations routinely train integration capabilities to provide flexible options for global reach and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

