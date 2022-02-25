Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania [Image 3 of 10]

    388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sit on an apron at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 25, 2022. NATO allied nations, including the U.S. and Romanian Air Forces, routinely train integration capabilities to provide flexible options for global reach and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 06:10
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

