388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II pilot assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, climbs into an aircraft at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. Aircraft and crews will work closely with Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

