U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sit on an apron at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 25, 2022. Aircraft and crews will work closely with Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 06:09 Photo ID: 7068651 VIRIN: 220225-F-FW957-1002 Resolution: 6609x4406 Size: 15.58 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.