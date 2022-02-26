388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis in preparation for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. NATO allied nations, including the U.S. and Romanian Air Forces, routinely train integration capabilities to provide flexible options for global reach and sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

