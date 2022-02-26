388th FW supports NATO eAP mission from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, climbs into an aircraft at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022. The ability to train from unfamiliar locations or austere bases ensures crews can operate quickly in a new environment and bring their combat capability online for the defense of Allied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022
Location: FETESTI, RO