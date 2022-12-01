167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randall Wright and Maj. David Groom both pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron await permission to takeoff on a semi-prepared runway during exercise Green Flag Little Rock 22-03 at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 13, 2022. GFLR 22-03 focused on three joint-accredited items: combat airlift; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver)

