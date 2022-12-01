U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randall Wright and Maj. David Groom both pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron await permission to takeoff on a semi-prepared runway during exercise Green Flag Little Rock 22-03 at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 13, 2022. GFLR 22-03 focused on three joint-accredited items: combat airlift; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7043848
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-RR598-1022
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
