    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise [Image 12 of 17]

    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randall Wright and Maj. David Groom both pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron await permission to takeoff on a semi-prepared runway during exercise Green Flag Little Rock 22-03 at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 13, 2022. GFLR 22-03 focused on three joint-accredited items: combat airlift; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 08:12
    Photo ID: 7043848
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-RR598-1022
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW
    GFLR

